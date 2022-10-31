London reeled in 4 of 5 targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Panthers.

London was on the field for 59 offensive snaps, most among Atlanta's wideouts, and finished second on the team in receptions. However, he turned those catches into a modest 31 yards, with the majority of his production coming on a 17-yard catch late in the fourth quarter. After securing 16 of 25 targets for 214 yards and two scores across the first three games of his career, the rookie has mustered just 14 receptions for 132 yards over his last five appearances. London will look to get back on track against the Chargers in Week 9.