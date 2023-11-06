Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that the Falcons hope London (groin) will be available for Sunday's game against Arizona, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

London was unavailable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after he was unavailable at practice all week, but it appears as though he'll be in the mix to return following a one-game absence. His status for Week 10 should come into focus based on his participation in practice in the coming days, but Smith's optimism is encouraging.