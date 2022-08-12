Though London was forced out of Friday's preseason game against the Lions with a knee injury, NFL Network's Bridget Condon noted that the rookie wideout was subsequently spotted walking around on the sideline.

Per Condon, "whatever the issues is, it doesn't appear to be too serious." Though that's an encouraging initial report, London's status is nonetheless worth monitoring in the coming days. Prior to his first-quarter exit from the contest, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft caught his lone target for 24 yards.