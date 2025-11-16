London suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Before being ruled out late in the contest, London caught seven of his nine targets for 117 yards. If the Falcons' top pass catcher is forced to miss time, Darnell Mooney and David Sills would be next in line for added WR opportunities, with KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington and Jamal Agnew available to mix in. In any case, London's status is now worth monitoring closely as next Sunday's game against the Saints approaches.