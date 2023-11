London brought in five of seven targets for 91 yards in the Falcons' 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday.

London comfortably led the Falcons in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while working with Desmond Ridder as his quarterback for a full game for the first time since Week 7. London's yardage total was his highest since Week 6 and second best of the season, but the entire Atlanta air attack faces a tough matchup against the Jets' stingy secondary on the road in Week 13.