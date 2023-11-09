London (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

London's ability to take every rep at Thursday's practice clears the way for him to return to action Sunday against the Cardinals after he sat out the Falcons' 31-28 loss to the Vikings in Week 9. Since drawing just one target in a Week 1 win over Carolina, London has drawn no fewer than six looks in the passing game in any of his last seven outings, stringing together a 37-438-2 receiving line over that span. He'll now get his first chance to work in a full game with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will make his second straight start Sunday since replacing the struggling Desmond Ridder in the second half of a Week 8 loss to the Titans