London (back/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 game against Carolina, plans to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

London logged a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week and was deemed questionable to play entering the weekend. The star wideout apparently feels well enough to try to play Sunday, though he may not be 100 percent after managing both an illness and a back issue. London's participation -- if he does indeed play -- is a big deal for Atlanta's passing game, as he's exceeded 100 receiving yards in four of the past five games in which he's taken the field.