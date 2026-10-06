London brought in five of six targets for 96 yards in the Falcons' 45-24 win over the Saints on Monday night.

London set the pace for the Falcons' pass catchers for the second straight contest in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets, although his totals were appreciably more modest than the 9-194-0 line he'd produced on 10 targets in Week 3 against the Packers. Nevertheless, London and Michael Penix have quickly clicked during the latter's first two games of the season following his recovery from last year's ACL tear, and the talented receiver's prospects will therefore remain bright for a Week 5 home interconference showdown against the Ravens on Sunday night.