London had two receptions on seven targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

Atlanta's passing game was a non-factor despite the team getting the victory, resulting in poor stat lines for London and the rest of the receiving corps. The Falcons' first-round pick from this year's draft led the team with seven targets, with no other wideout receiving more than two. London had been a reliable starting fantasy option prior to Sunday's dud, so fantasy managers should remain confident heading into a matchup against Tampa Bay next Sunday.