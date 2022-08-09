Though London is listed toward the back end of the Falcons' unofficial posted depth chart, Scott Bair of the team's official site notes that's an approach coach Arthur Smith typically takes at this stage of the preseason.

With that in mind, Bair notes that London -- who the Falcons took eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft -- typically works with the team's first unit during training camp practices, and has held his own against Atlanta's top cornerbacks. Bair adds that "it's fair to expect London will play a ton once the regular season begins, as a top receiver worthy of being listed first at his position." Also in the mix for wideout targets early on this season are the likes of Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge and Geronimo Allison, but among that group the 6-foot-4 rookie remains the upside play in an offense that is slated to be helmed by QB Marcus Mariota.