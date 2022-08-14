Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will be back at practice this coming week. Per Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site, whether London sees any preseason action is something that will be assessed week-to-week, but on the plus side, at this stage the wideout's Week 1 status doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.