The knee injury that London suffered during Friday's preseason victory at Detroit isn't believed to be a serious one, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

London's pro debut included a 24-yard catch and run, followed by a stay in the medical tent before the Falcons ruled him out of the contest. The decision appears to be one of precaution with his long-term health in mind, but the specific nature of the injury won't be known until Saturday, per coach Arthur Smith via Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site.