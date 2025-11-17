Coach Raheem Morris said Monday that London (knee) is considered week-to-week, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

"He could come back and feel much better," Morris said. "We just don't know." London reportedly suffered a sprained PCL in Sunday's overtime loss to the Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It sounds like London will miss at least next Sunday's game against New Orleans, but Morris wasn't ready to rule his star receiver out for that contest. Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, David Sills, KhaDarel Hodge and Carlos Washington will all be in line for bigger pieces of the target pie in Atlanta while London is sidelined.