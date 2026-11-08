London caught all five of his targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Bengals.

Cincinnati's secondary did a good job of limiting London's looks from Michael Penix, but the fifth-year wideout still led Atlanta in receiving yards, although Bijan Robinson caught one more pass and Charlie Woerner hauled in the QB's only touchdown. London has gotten only 11 targets over the last two games, turning them into a disappointing 6-76-0 line, and he could have a hard time breaking out in Week 10 against a stingy Kansas City secondary.