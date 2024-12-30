London hauled in seven of 13 targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Commanders.

London wound up recording his second-highest total in receiving yards this season despite his club falling just short of victory Sunday. The budding third-year pro brought his season line up to 97-1,190-7 following his Week 17 effort, cementing his status as the team's clear-cut No. 1 option. London will look to finish the season strong in next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Panthers.