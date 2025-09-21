London secured five of eight targets for 55 yards in the Falcons' 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

On a day when the host Panthers delivered a shocking thumping to the Falcons, London managed to cobble together a serviceable, albeit uninspiring fantasy day. The talented wideout led Atlanta in both receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets, and the yardage tally tied London's season high. While Michael Penix took a step back Sunday, London will aim to help the second-year signal-caller atone during a Week 4 home matchup against a Commanders defense that's been prone to allowing chunk plays through the air early this season.