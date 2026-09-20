London brought in four of five targets for 51 yards and rushed once for minus-2 yards in the Falcons' 34-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

London's reception, receiving yardage and target totals, modest as they were, all led the Falcons on an afternoon where Cooper Rush and Jack Strand combined to throw for 145 yards and toss three interceptions. Sunday's production pushed London's early-season line to 6-80-0 on 10 targets, but those numbers could be due for a nice boost as soon as Thursday's Week 3 road matchup against the Packers if either Michael Penix (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) is deemed available for that contest.