London is believed to have avoided a major knee injury during Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

London suffered a knee injury late in the game and will undergo further testing Monday. Rapoport cautions that London could still miss some time, depending on what Monday's tests show, but the star wide receiver likely avoided a major injury. Starting quarterback Michael Penix also exited the loss to Carolina due to a knee injury and will undergo further testing Monday.