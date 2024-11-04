London is believed to have sustained a right hip pointer in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A hip pointer isn't considered a long-term injury, but if the diagnosis is confirmed when London undergoes further testing Monday, he could be at risk of missing the Falcons' Week 10 game in New Orleans next Sunday. London was forced out of the Week 9 victory in the first quarter after landing hard on his hip on a nine-yard touchdown reception.