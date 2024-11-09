London, who is listed as questionable Sunday with a hip injury, is expected to play against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This was the sentiment echoed Friday following the Falcons' final injury report of the week, so it's good to hear the star wide receiver hasn't suffered any setbacks over the weekend. Expect Atlanta to officially confirm London's status ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
