London (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London also was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, giving him just one more chance to get back to full before the Falcons potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. He missed Weeks 12-15 due to a PCL sprain and has been able to suit up for both of the last two contests, but his cumulative 4-31-0 line on 10 targets during that span falls well short of his performances from the first 11 outings of the season.