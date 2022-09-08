London (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Ashton Edmunds of the Falcons' official site reports.
London continues to work himself back from a knee injury that he sustained in preseason Week 1, which kept him sidelined for the rest of the exhibition slate and off the practice field until Monday. With back-to-back capped sessions under his belt, he still has work to do in order to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Saints. As noted by coach Arthur Smith on Wednesday, the Falcons won't make a decision on London's availability until Saturday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.