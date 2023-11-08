London (groin) was limited in his return to practice Wednesday.

London didn't practice at all last week and missed Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings. His return Wednesday, even in a limited capacity, gives him some shot to suit up Sunday at Arizona, though D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that London didn't look to be running full speed. Progression to full practice Thursday or Friday would indicate readiness for a return and give London his first shot to play with Taylor Heinicke as the starting QB instead of Desmond Ridder.