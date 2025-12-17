Falcons' Drake London: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
London (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
London has missed the past four games due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, but his return to practice Wednesday was preceded by coach Raheem Morris telling Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com that the wide receiver now is considered "day-to-day." London will have two more chances to mix into drills this week to prove his health ahead of Sunday's contest at Arizona.
