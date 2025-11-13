London (illness/back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London missed Wednesday's session due to an illness, so his return to some drills one day later is a sign of progress as the Falcons work through Week 11 prep, even if a back issue was added to the injury report. Friday's report will unveil whether or not he avoids a designation in advance of Sunday's contest against the Panthers.