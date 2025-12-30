London secured one of two targets for four yards in the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday night.

London tied his career low in catches while also setting a new low-water mark in receiving yards. London's previous single-game low in yardage this season had come during his Week 16 return against the Cardinals, when he'd netted 27 on three receptions. Despite quiet back-to-back games, the 2022 first-round pick should have a solid chance of bouncing back in the Week 18 home regular-season finale against the Saints on Sunday.