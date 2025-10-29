London (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, London mixed into team drills to begin Week 9 prep, but he didn't log enough work for him to be listed as more than limited. London showed up on last Friday's injury report the same way before Atlanta tagged him as questionable Saturday and eventually inactive this past Sunday against the Dolphins. Both London and No. 1 QB Michael Penix (knee) missed that contest, but both operated with a cap on their reps Wednesday, which generally is a decent sign that the Falcons offense may have everyone available Sunday in New England.