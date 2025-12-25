London (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London made his return from a four-game absence due to a sprained PCL in his left knee this past Sunday at Arizona, a contest in which he logged a 69 percent snap share and gathered in three of eight targets for 27 yards. His listed practice restrictions Thursday likely are related to maintenance, and he'll have two more chances to get back to full this week before the Falcons potentially give him a designation for Monday's contest against the Rams.