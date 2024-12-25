London (hamstring) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
London was forced out of this past Sunday's contest versus the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but coach Raheem Morris said afterward that the third-year wide receiver could have returned, per McElhaney. With a limited listing to start Week 17 prep, London has set a good baseline for the rest of the week, but he may need to practice in full Thursday and/or Friday to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game in Washington.
More News
-
Falcons' Drake London: Injury doesn't seem to be serious•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Hurts hamstring in Week 16•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Hauls in 30-yard TD in win•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Five catches in Week 14 loss•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Busy afternoon in loss•
-
Falcons' Drake London: No injury designation•