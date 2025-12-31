Falcons' Drake London: Listed as LP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
London (knee) is listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
London has just four catches for 31 yards since returning from a four-game absence due to a PCL sprain. He'll likely play again Week 18 against the Saints, but he may not be at this best until next season.
More News
-
Falcons' Drake London: Limited to one catch in win•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Active in Week 17•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Questionable for MNF, coach optimistic•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Another limited practice•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Struggles in Week 16 return•