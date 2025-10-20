London recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the 49ers.

London logged double-digit targets for the fourth time in six games this season, so lack of opportunity wasn't the reason for his poor line. However, he struggled to connect with Michael Penix both deep and in short areas of the field, leading to his inefficient day and lowest yardage total of the campaign. The Falcons' passing game appeared to be getting on track in Weeks 5 and 6, making this a particularly disappointing step back.