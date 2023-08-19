London recorded two receptions on three targets for 33 yards in Friday's 13-13 tie against the Bengals in preseason action.

London played for one offensive drive but still made a significant impact. The highlight of his performance came on a long third down when Desmond Ridder lofted a ball down the left sideline that London out-jumped DJ Turner to haul in. London is in line to lead the Atlanta pass-catching corps alongside Kyle Pitts when the regular season kicks off against Carolina.