Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that London (knee) is "progressing," D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
London has been held out of practice since Aug. 12 due to a right knee injury sustained in his first preseason appearance, but it appears that he still has a chance to suit up Week 1. Smith said "we'll see what he looks like" when asked whether the rookie first-rounder will be available Sunday versus the Saints. Atlanta's first set of injury reports this season will shed more light on London's status.