London recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

London dominated targets among the Atlanta pass catchers, as Mariota recorded only 26 pass attempts for the game. London showed the ability to get open in various positions on the field, highlighted by a four-yard touchdown catch as receptions that went for gains of 22 and 19 yards. London has topped 70 receiving yards in each of his first two games in the NFL and appears to have emerged as Marcus Mariota's top target in Atlanta.