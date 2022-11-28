London logged two receptions on four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 19-13 defeat to the Commanders.

London finished second on the team in receptions, targets and yards behind Olamide Zaccheaus. The rookie first-round pick continues to be limited in Atlanta's run-heavy offense, but despite Zaccheaus' breakout game, London figures to be the Falcons' go-to pass catcher in the absence of Kyle Pitts (knee). London will look to bounce back against the Steelers in Week 13 before Atlanta heads into its Week 14 bye.