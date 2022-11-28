London logged two receptions on four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 19-13 defeat to the Commanders.

London finished second on the team in receptions, targets and yards behind Olamide Zaccheaus. The rookie first-round pick continues to be limited in Atlanta's run-heavy offense, but despite Zaccheaus' breakout game, London figures to be the Falcons' go-to pass catcher in the absence of Kyle Pitts (knee). London will look to bounce back against the Steelers in Week 13 before Atlanta heads into its Week 14 bye.

More News