London (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Falcons haven't said much about the injury apart from coach Arthur Smith's statement Aug. 14 in which he said it wasn't a long-term concern. London suffered the injury in the team's preseason opener Aug. 12, and he's now absent from practice for a third straight week as the calendar turns to September. It'd be a great sign for fantasy managers if London returned to practice before the team's first official injury report of the season (Wed., Sept. 7), even if he's a limited participant.