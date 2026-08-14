Falcons' Drake London: Models game after greats

London outlined that he tries to model his game after big-bodied wideouts like Mike Evans and former NFL stars Calvin Johnson, Dez Bryant and Andre Johnson, Robert Mays of The Athletic reports.

London saw a dip in production in 2025, but that was mostly due to a PCL sprain in his left knee that sidelined him for four contests late in the season. The wide receiver still caught 68 of 112 targets for 919 yards and seven scores over 12 regular-season contest, and the 76.6 yards per game were a new career-high for the 25-year-old. London understands that part of what makes him special is his 6-foot-4, 215-plus pound frame, and he'll look to continue to use it to his advantage in Year 5 with Atlanta. The wide receiver will once again face uncertainty at quarterback in 2026, as the team signed veteran Tua Tagovailoa (back) in the offseason to compete with Michael Penix (knee) for the starting job. Regardless of who is under center, London has elevated to being one of the top WRs in the league, and he figures to have another strong campaign this year.