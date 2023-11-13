London caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Cardinals.

The second-year wideout actually led Atlanta in receiving yards Sunday in his return from a one-game absence due to a minor knee issue while tying Kyle Pitts for the team lead in catches, as quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and Desmond Ridder combined for a paltry 94 passing yards. London hasn't scored a TD since Week 4 and has topped 70 receiving yards only twice in nine games this season, but the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is still the team's biggest downfield threat. If the coaching staff uses next week's bye to fix some of the issues with the offense, London could benefit beginning with a Week 12 contest against the Saints.