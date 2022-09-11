London caught five of seven targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 27-26 defeat against the Saints.

London started slow by failing to haul in his only target in the first quarter, but he caught all three of his targets for 46 yards in the second quarter, including a 31-yard reception that set up a last-second field goal from Younghoe Koo. The rookie first-round pick was certainly Marcus Mariota's favorite target in the season opener, leading the team in receptions, targets and yards. He'll look to build off his solid start against the Rams in Week 2.