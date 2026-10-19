London brought in four of 10 targets for 62 yards in the Falcons' 31-23 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

London finished second in both receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Falcons, while also setting the pace in targets. The star wideout couldn't quite capitalize on a Bears defense that had proven beatable at times over the first five games of the season, and London ultimately equaled his second-lowest catch total of the campaign despite also tying his second-highest target tally. Despite the inefficient performance, London will take a formidable 31-550-0 line on 47 targets into a Week 7 home showdown with the 49ers on Sunday.