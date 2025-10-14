London corralled 10 of 16 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-14 win over Buffalo.

It was the Bijan Robinson and Drake London Show on Monday Night Football after the two budding superstars accounted for 396 of Atlanta's 443 yards of offense. The 23-year-old London didn't cool off over his team's Week 5 bye, bookending the break with a pair of 100-plus yard games with a touchdown scored in each. He actually finished the contest as the only wide receiver to record a catch for Atlanta, highlighting his status as QB Michael Penix's unquestioned No. 1 target. A red-hot London will set his sights on a battered 49ers defense Week 7.