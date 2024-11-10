London caught eight of 12 targets for 97 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

The star wideout didn't seem bothered by the minor hip injury he picked up last week, leading the Falcons in catches, targets and receiving yards while falling just short of his second 100-yard performance of the season. London is firmly on pace for his first career 1,000-yard campaign, racking up 649 yards through 10 games with a career-high six TDs to boot, but he faces a tough matchup on the road in Week 11 against Patrick Surtain and the Broncos.