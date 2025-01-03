London (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, London returned to full participation Friday and should be fine for his usual workload come Sunday. The real question mark is fellow wideout Darnell Mooney, who was also added to the injury report Thursday (with a shoulder injury) and then didn't practice Friday. Mooney is listed as questionable and may end up a game-time decision.