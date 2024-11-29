London (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The Falcons added London to their injury report Thursday as a limited participant, but it's apparently not much of a concern after he upgraded to full participation Friday. Fellow Falcons wideout Darnell Mooney (Achilles) also avoided an injury designation for Week 13.
