London (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

On Monday, coach Raheem Morris told McElhaney that London was considered day-to-day and "certainly has a chance to play" Sunday versus the Seahawks. With back-to-back DNPs under his belt to kick off Week 14 prep, though, London has made no noticeable progress in his recovery from the PCL sprain in his left knee that has sidelined him the last two games. His listing on Atlanta's injury report Friday thus will be of keen interest to see if he has a chance to return this weekend, or if the team rules him out again. Darnell Mooney, David Sills and Dylan Drummond would handle most of the WR reps Sunday if London is inactive.