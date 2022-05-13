London (ankle) said he fully participated in Friday's rookie minicamp practice with no restrictions, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

London suffered a broken ankle in October last year, which sidelined him for the remainder of his final campaign at USC. The 6-foot-4 wideout was a limited participant during his pro day, but there wasn't much doubt that he'd be good to go for his first NFL season. Regardless, it's still an encouraging sign to see the rookie available and participating during minicamp.