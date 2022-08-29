London (knee) isn't practicing Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
London hasn't practiced since he hurt his knee in Atlanta's first preseason game. He still has two weeks to prepare for the season opener against New Orleans, and presumably will need to practice at least one or twice before the game to have a shot at playing.
