Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that London (knee) is not expected to suit up Sunday versus the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Morris noted that London wants to play Week 12, but that the star wide receiver remains week-to-week, per Terrin Waack of the team's official site. London is dealing with a PCL sprain in his left knee sustained during Atlanta's overtime loss to the Panther in Week 11. As long as London remains sidelined, all of Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, David Sills, KhaDarel Hodge and Carlos Washington will be positioned for expanded roles in the receiving game for new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will line up under center rest of the year with Michael Penix (ACL) slated for season-ending surgery.