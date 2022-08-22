London (knee) is not slated to play in Monday's preseason contest against the Jets, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The report notes that the knee injury London sustained in the Falcons' preseason opener is not serious, but the rookie wideout is slated to be held out Monday for precautionary reasons. London's next chance to see game action will arrive in the team's preseason finale this coming Saturday against the Jaguars.