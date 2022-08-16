London (knee) isn't practicing Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
London took his first target for a 24-yard gain during Atlanta's preseason opener but suffered a knee injury in the process. Coach Arthur Smith said he isn't worried about it being a long-term issue, but London likely will miss some practice time and at least one preseason game. The No. 8 overall pick faces soft competition for snaps and targets, giving him a shot to enter the year as Atlanta's No. 1 wide receiver even if he doesn't practice much the next couple weeks.